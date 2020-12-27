Bollywood celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are always in the news, have reached Goa to welcome the new year. This couple is going to live in Goa this week and Malaika’s younger sister Amrita Arora has also reached Goa to join them. Photos enjoying in Goa have surfaced on social media.

Arjun Kapoor has shared a picture of Malaika and Amrita from Goa on their Instagram handle, in which they are all seen chilling in the middle. In Instagram Story, Arjun Kapoor has shared many pictures of his Goa vacation, which are also very much liked by the fans.

Arjun Kapoor shared photos on Insta Story

This picture of Malaika, Arjun and Amrita is going viral

Not only Arjun but Malaika also shared pictures with her sister on social media. Let us know that only last year, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had their relationship on their social media handle. However, even before that, Arjun and Malaika were always seen together on many occasions.