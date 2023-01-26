lizbeth rodriguez28 years old, is causing a stir on social networks, this after a preview of what we will see in the new season of La Venganza de Los Ex VIP was released, where the young woman unleashed reactions of all kinds to the be captured in full privacy.

On social networks you can see how Lizbeth Rodríguez is with him spanish modelIsaac Torres, with whom he behaves very affectionately, what caused a stir was that the host of Exponiendo Infieles did not care at all that there were cameras when carrying out the entire act.

“It was known that she was going to do a show, the ex said so, she is not like that but she knows that it sells for her”, “Do not stain, not even because she has a small son does she think about the psychological damage that it will cause her When I’m a teenager, why does it influence people!!!”, write the social networks.

For those who don’t know, this famous woman has exploited her sensuality to the maximum, that is to say, since OnlyFans opened, she has caused a stir due to the great body of a goddess that is loaded, she has even already collaborated and does it in a very professional way.

It is worth mentioning that this season the also member of Badabun will have some fights with the model Leslie Gallardo, with whom she does not get along at all, because there were not one but several controversies they had.