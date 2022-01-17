Home page world

From: Armin T Linder

Do you see the spectacular detail in this photo? © Arron Bevin

It’s just a plain, normal wall, isn’t it? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that. There’s something about this photo. But at first hardly anyone sees it.

Munich – A Wall. A normal wall. Oh, and somewhere between two bricks there is a small stone. That’s all most people initially see in a photo that’s been circulating on the web for a long time.

But the picture has it all. Because it contains a detail that hardly anyone notices at first. But when the time comes, most see nothing else. This can be seen, for example, in the comments Bored Panda, where such fascinating photos are often shown. Have you noticed?

“I thought it was a stone in a gap,” writes one user. “I still don’t see it,” argues another.

Spectacular optical illusion: Wall photo shows cigar

A user explains – and also describes how it caught his eye. “When I first saw it (months ago) I saw a rock/pebble between the bricks… but then my brain switched to what it really is. And now I can’t ‘see’ the cigar no matter how hard I squint or turn my head.” That’s right: there’s a cigar stuck in the wall. In case you still don’t notice these, we’ve circled them for you:

There it is, the cigar. © Arron Bevin

It is probably a real cigar and not an optical illusion. Rather, it consists of not recognizing them at first. But then sees nothing else.

Wall photo with cigar has been generating enthusiasm for years

The bizarre photo was published by a Facebook user back in 2016. Described as “one of the best optical illusions I’ve ever seen”. Tens of thousands of likes, comments and shares came about. This lecture hall photo also contains an amazing detail. (lin)