She called her work “Students say so much”, as a thumbs-up to the (bad) times that are now running. At 22, Alexiane Carré is a master’s student in teaching, education and training (Meef) at the University of Orleans. Later, she wants to be a French teacher. Like many students, the Covid changed his life. The one who dreams of transmission, of exchanges with “a profession that makes sense” observes it as much from the side of the students as of the teachers: “Without face-to-face, it’s difficult”. Passionate about photography, she embarked on a competition initiated by the Crous.

The theme was all found: distance. His photos will be the witness of a student life where the social bond has completely disappeared in desperately empty amphitheatres. Worse, they hit a bitter reality: that of precariousness. In the series, in situ photographs spit out the discomfort, that of the students, of course, but also of the teachers, “deprived of this essential social link for the good progress of these years of study”.

Make people aware of the need for face-to-face

Black and white portraits were taken in the halls of the university. Students and teachers pose with a blank sheet of paper blackened by shocking figures drawn from surveys that say more than a long speech: “89% of students in Orleans live in a precarious situation. “Or:” 380 students were present during a food distribution. “And again:” 23% of students say they have suicidal thoughts. “Alexiane says:” These figures, as alarmist as they are, are a sad reflection of an unbearable situation which must change. This project therefore aims to “raise awareness of the need for face-to-face at the university, and the help that students need, and this, quickly, because their health is at stake.”

So yes, “students say so much” today about a sickness that should alert the whole of society. The university intends to set up a hybrid exhibition of his photos. Hybrids because both on the walls of the university and on the Internet.

And Alexiane Carré retains a positive note from the adventure: that of a collective project that brought together students, teachers, administration and traders. And who created the link. This link, the essential and vital role of which we can see today more than ever.