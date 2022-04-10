Michal Kwiatkowski has won his second Amstel Gold Race. The Pool of Ineos Grenadiers was millimeters ahead of Benoît Cosnefroy. The Frenchman was declared the winner first, but it was the 2014 world champion who came out on top. Mathieu van der Poel had to settle for fifth place.

The 56th edition of the Amstel Gold Race was decided after a nerve-racking final. After 254.1 kilometers Cosnefroy thought he had beaten his fellow escapee in the sprint. The photo finish had to offer a solution, after Cosnefroy had previously been declared the winner.

For Kwiatkowski it is the second time that he wins the Amstel Gold Race. The 31-year-old Pole who won the world title in 2014 was already the best in 2015.

After the last climb of the Cauberg, cunning fox and ex-winner Kwiatkowski saw his chance to sneak away on stocking feet. No one responded, only Cosnefroy still had a response. The two of them went straight to the last straight line in Berg en Terblijt. Van der Poel tried in the final kilometer, but in vain. The winner came from Poland or France. See also Russian fisherman fished a bag with the remains of two people from the river

Cosnefroy started the sprint, but saw Kwiatkowski come alongside. Both threw their bikes to the finish. The race radio proclaimed Cosnefroy the winner, but again a finish photo had to provide the answer.

The Pole thus wins his second eight years after his first Amstel Gold Race. Tiesj Benoot was third after a late jump. Van der Poel finished fifth.







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.