Incredible gaffe al Deutsche Bank Parkstage ofEintracht Frankfurtscene of tomorrow’s match against Naples valid for the round of 16 first leg of Champions League. When the Naples took the field for training, in fact, on board of the stadium was present… the result of tomorrow’s match complete with markers. The screen read a 2-0, of course, in favor of the hosts. Below the video and the attached post of the page Twitter anti-defeatist.