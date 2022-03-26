Words are of little use when it comes to describing the link between Dries Mertens and the city of Naples. A love of stomach and bowels, as complete as it is complex: today, this plot has thickened with a new chapter, with a rare intertwining. Ciro was born. A son of Vesuvius.
Ciro was born this afternoon (6:30 pm) at the Ruesch Clinic in Naples. An immense joy for the Belgian striker, tied to Naples by an uncontrollable and all-encompassing love. The full name of the unborn child is Ciro Romeo Mertens.
March 26, 2022 (change March 26, 2022 | 20:13)
