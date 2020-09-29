Bollywood’s beautiful actress Disha Patni remains very active on social media. She often shares her photos with fans. Now Disha has shared such a photo of her, which the users are highly praising. Disha has shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Disha is seen wearing red lipstick in this selfie. They have kept their hair open. His simple style is very much liked by the fans. One user wrote, ‘You are looking very beautiful’. Another user commented – ‘Mam what is the secret of your beauty?’ At the same time, another user described Disha’s eyes as beautiful. Apart from this, other users are sharing heart and fire emoji on this photo of Disha.

Let us know that recently, Disha Patni has got 40 million followers on Instagram. On this occasion, Disha shared a video thanking her fans for their love and support, in which she was seen doing workouts while lifting a weight of 60 kg on the shoulder in the gym. Disha shared the video, writing, ‘Absolutely 40 million such, weighing 60 kilograms, my dear fanclubs, thank you all for your love and support. I am nothing without you people. ‘

Talking about Disha’s upcoming project, she will be seen in Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. According to the report, Salman Khan will be shooting the film in October. The film has 10 to 12 days of shooting left. The schedule also has a song, which will be shot on Salman and Disha. The film is being directed by Prabhu Deva.