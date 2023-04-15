Borja Valero at dinner with the other great former Viola Gonzalo Rodriguez, to celebrate Fiorentina’s excellent performance in the Conference League

Luxury dinner to celebrate the great victory of Fiorentina last night in the Conference League between Borja Valero and the other former viola Gonzalo Rodríguez. A splendid moment to remember the wonderful times lived together as teammates and see what the team that raised them as two idols is becoming.