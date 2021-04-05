A.American soldiers should have the worst war experiences back home. That arms them against the horror that can be expected on foreign battlefields. This is how a resident of Mosalah put it. The small community has a mosque made of plywood, mules frolic on its paths, a ghetto blaster plays Arabic pop music. People strolling along the bazaar wrap themselves in robes known from the Near East. They wear jeans and tennis shoes underneath. A little to one side, two men in camouflage suits attach a rubber prosthesis stained with artificial blood to the arm of a resident. It is supposed to give the impression that a booby trap has maimed him, because the emergency is being rehearsed here in the Louisiana forests. Mosalah? A Potemkin village. Its inhabitants? Role player. The target group? Units from Fort Riley military base in Kansas soon to leave for Iraq.

For around fifteen years, the historian Christopher Sims photographed man-made settlements based on Afghan or Iraqi models on military training areas in the United States and compiled the best images for the volume “The Pretend Villages”. They are complemented by an atmospherically brilliant essay by the author Wells Tower, first published in 2006. The villages form zones between fiction and reality; after all, there real soldiers meet paid actors who have often immigrated from the Middle East and now perform fictitious versions of the life they actually left behind. Most Americans are unfamiliar with these non-places in North Carolina, Louisiana, and California. Those who live in the vicinity of the bases, on the other hand, are well informed, because residents are often recruited as extras.









Sims visited the villages either with a military-issued pass or as a contributor. For example, he embodied a war photographer who saw anti-American riots break out or insurgents depositing a bomb in an ambulance. With his pictures he would like to criticize “traditional war photography”, which often revolves around illustrations of violence. As soon as Sims himself catches the staged atrocities from the practice area, they appear profane and unreal. There is, for example, an actor who is looking friendly into the camera and has a piece of plastic bowel oozing out of his stomach wall. A card provides information about its condition: “You can talk. You cannot walk. Injury involves bladder ”.

Chlorine drums and sandbags, stuffed animals and extras, car bodies and barbed wire: Sims focuses on accessories and backdrops; the motifs of his recordings are reminiscent of the shabby sets of B-movies. He constantly raises the question of whether practicing war can actually prepare for real fighting. As seriously as it is taken by the participants, what does an RPG have to do with a conflict that results in deaths? American soldiers certainly do not have the worst war experiences at home.

