A trip to the island of Konevets and a conversation with Father Artemy became the motives for creating a calendar with 20-year-old priests “My Choice”. On Saturday, December 18, in an interview with Izvestia, this was told by its creator, photographer Alexander Strelkov.

“The idea to create a calendar came to the island of Konevets, where I came with a master class to a youth forum. When it was over, I talked to Father Artemy, and he spoke about the calendar and some photographs. Like any creative person, it became interesting for me to show myself, to express myself, ”- said Strelkov.

Disclosing the details of that motivating dialogue with Father Artemy, the artist said: the priest wanted to introduce the public to other young people who, at the age of 20, make a choice in favor of serving God. This is what explains the emphasis on the age of the priests, made in the calendar.

Strelkov also spoke about the priests captured on the footage, calling them interesting interlocutors with their hobbies. The artist’s work, he said, demonstrates that priests are people like everyone else, with a respectable choice.

The calendar with young priests was released by the Vyborg diocese earlier, on December 15. The work was dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the diocese: in 1892 it became independent.

As noted by the authors of the calendar, black and white photographs reflect reflections. Bishop of Vyborg and Priozersk Ignatius also focused on the unusual choice of the young people captured in the photographs.