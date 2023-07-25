A new melanistic jaguar cub was born at the Naples zoo, a very rare event thanks to the only reproductive pair of Panthera onca present today in Italy. The baby is called Victor in honour of Osimhen striker of Naples champion of Italy and top scorer of the last Serie A championship.

A jaguar was born at the Naples zoo, his name is Victor like Osimhen

—

The zoo has also released the first images of Victor, with his mother Ananga who does not lose sight of him for a moment and who is overprotective of him, as well as his father Ares. It had been thirty years since a jaguar had been born in Naples. The press release from the zoo: “This species appears as NT which in the IUCN classification means ‘species close to threat’, its survival is severely tested by the fragmentation of the habitat, for this reason it is an exceptional event”.