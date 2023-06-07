57-year-old actress Elizabeth Hurley shared a candid photo in swimming trunks

British actress, designer and model Elizabeth Hurley shared a candid photo and delighted fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted picture, the 57-year-old celebrity poses in a black T-shirt and swimming trunks, holding a fur coat in her hands. Silver high boots and star-shaped sunglasses complete her look. Also for the shooting, she did makeup in nude tones, and put her hair in light waves.

Fans admired Hurley’s figure and began to write compliments in the comments under the post, which gained more than 32 thousand likes. “I’m 51 and I think I’m too old for your background”, “The embodiment of exquisite beauty”, “You look incredible”, “Amazing Elizabeth”, “Sheer perfection!” they said.

In December 2022, Elizabeth Hurley was accused of serving the devil. The fashion model posted a photo in which she poses without pants in a white sweatshirt with images of eyes of different colors. Thus, the celebrity advertised the brand Doors of Perception, whose range includes the mentioned jacket.