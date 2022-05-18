Amanita Designthe indie collective known for creating very special games such as Machinarium and the series Samorost, announced his next project. The new game is called Phonopolis and will feature a man named Felix on his journey to rise up against an authoritarian government. It will also be Amanita Design’s first 3D game.

Phonopolis will integrate both puzzle and exploration elements. You take on the role of Felix, a “thoughtful young man” who accidentally learns how he and his countrymen are being manipulated by an authoritarian ruler via a speaker system. After realizing the threat, he sets out to stop the almighty leader from taking control of everyone in the city, once and for all.

The team behind the game, led by Petr Filipovi & ccaron ;, Eva Marková and Oto Dostál, stated that Phonopolis both “ideologically and visually”, is “heavily influenced by the avant-garde artistic trends of the interwar period such as constructivism, futurism or suprematism “.

Amanita Design was founded in 2003 and is known for creating captivating point and click games such as the Samorost, Machinarium and Botanicula series. In 2020, the collective released the delightful puzzle game Creaks. All past Amanita Design games were 2D games. This time around, the developers of Phonopolis are using handmade 3D dioramas to build the world.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun