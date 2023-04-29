Al-Sadiq’s long patience culminated in obtaining a limited-capacity recharge card from one of his acquaintances in the Sudanese state of West Kordofan, according to which he was able to break his virtual isolation for a few hours, which enabled him to communicate with his family, before entering it again and starting another journey to search for “credit” amid a state of despair hanging over him. .

Muhammad’s reality applies to about 15 million Sudanese who use electronic phones, according to the latest figures of the Sudanese Ministry of Communications, and who suffer from obtaining recharge cards that enable them to enjoy internet and communications services, after all sources of obtaining “credit” as they call it locally were closed, due to armed confrontations between The army and the Rapid Support Forces, which have been ongoing since mid-April.

The majority of subscribers to the 3 telephone companies in Sudan work with the “advanced payment” service system, which requires pre-feeding through recharge cards or the “balance transfer” service available in specialized stores, while banking applications used to provide the service, but all of them stopped with the continuation of the war.

balance exchange

With the escalation of the crisis, the Sudanese called to help each other through groups on social media to get a “feed” for their phones, and many succeeded in exchanging the limited “balance” among themselves, as there are those who keep large capacities that they fed before the outbreak of armed clashes, and preferred to share it with their acquaintances and friends in These difficult circumstances.

Abdel Rahim Suleiman told Sky News Arabia: “I wrote on my Facebook page that I needed credit, and it was not long before a large number of my friends took the initiative to transfer it to me. It is the value of solidarity that we have as Sudanese. We share everything, even phone recharge cards, in these Difficult circumstances that we hope to overcome soon.

Muhammad Al-Sadiq indicates that he faced great difficulties while he was sitting inside his house in the Al-Salha suburb, south of Omdurman, after the phones of everyone with him ran out of charge, even his Internet subscription package ran out, “So we were unable to appeal to my friends via social media, so I remained confused until he called me.” My friend is from West Kordofan, as receiving calls is a free service in Sudan, so help me with credit.”

Al-Sadiq says, “I lived through difficult moments without communications or the Internet, as I was pitying the conditions of my relatives and friends, while the scope of movement was very limited within the residential neighborhood due to the heavy deployment of armed groups and the continuation of military clashes.”

Clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces enter the thirteenth day in a row, with which the humanitarian conditions of the Sudanese have worsened.