Phones | There are chargers on sale that no one should use – Charge your phone like this to make your battery last longer

Which signs identify a faulty charger or phone battery? And how much electricity does charging a phone really take? We asked an expert what everyone should know about charging their phone.

Multi charge your phone overnight so that its battery is full in the morning.

Although the practice is common, it cannot be recommended, says a leading expert in electrical products Seppo Niemi Safety and Chemicals Agency from Tukes.

“You don’t have to stare at the charging, but in case something happens, it’s good to be nearby. You shouldn’t leave your phone charging alone or in, for example, a stack of papers,” says Niemi.