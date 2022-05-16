Although WhatsApp It is one of the most important day-to-day applications for many people. This means of communication is becoming more select with the type of devices that have access to it. Thus, Several cell phone models will no longer be able to use WhatsApp at the end of this month.

Starting next May 31, 2022, various models of iOS and Android devices will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. What is it about? Here we tell you:

iPhone

-iPhone SE

-iPhone 6S

-iPhone 6S Plus

Samsung

-Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

-Samsung Galaxy Trend II

-Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

-Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

-Samsung Galaxy Core

-Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG

-LG Lucid 2

-LG Optimus F7

-LG Optimus L3 II Dual

-LG Optimus F5

-LG Optimus L5 II

-LG Optimus L5 II Dual

-LG Optimus L3II

-LG Optimus L7 II Dual

-LG Optimus L7II

-LG Optimus F6

-LG Enact

-LG Optimus L4 II Dual

-LG Optimus F3

-LG Optimus L4II

-LG Optimus L2II

-LG Optimus F3Q

huawei

-Huawei Ascend G740

-Huawei Ascend Mate

-Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE

-ZTE Grand S Flex

-ZTE V956 – UMI X2

-ZTE Grand X Quad v987

-ZTE Grand Memo

Others

-Archos 53 Platinum

-HTC Desire 500

-Caterpillar Cat B15

-Sony Xperia M

-Wiko Zinc Five

-Wiko Darknight

-Lenovo A820

-Faea F1

-THL W8

In this way, all Android devices with system 4.1 or less They will no longer be able to use WhatsApp after May 31, 2022. The same will happen with iOS cell phones that have version 10 or less. You better change your cell phone as soon as possible if you have one of these models.

On related topics, these are other cell phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp this year. Similarly, the application has been updated to solve a vulnerability problem.

Via: Microsoft Start