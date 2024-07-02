Phones | Consumers are buying these phones right now

Telephones|The Chinese company OnePlus took the top spot in the statistics of many retailers.

June In the best-selling phones, cheaper models and 5g are highlighted, according to the sales data of a few companies that sell mobile phones.

Mobile phone retailers A giant, Elisa, Telia, Dna published their list of June’s best-selling models on Monday. However, actual sales volumes are not shown in the bulletins.

The Chinese OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has been the best-selling phone in the consumer category on Gigant, Telia and Dna. Elisa’s best seller was the South Korean Samsung Galaxy A15 5g. Both are in the lower accordion price category, i.e. under 250 euros.

The best-seller list is largely dominated by 5g models and big manufacturers.

American Apple’s iPhone models 13 and 15 seem to have been popular, as well as Samsung Galaxy’s A series. The Chinese Honor has also made it to the top ten sellers with Elisa, Telia and Dna.

Among business customers, Apple and Samsung’s A-series have been popular.

More valuable ones and the polarization of cheaper models can be seen in the list, Gigantti estimates. The sales manager of the company’s telecom products Jyri Helistön according to this partly tells about the economic situation.

“If the economy is tight, for example, less money is spent on children’s phones,” Helistö commented in the announcement.

According to Elisa, consumers bought phones in a wide range of different price categories in June. Promotional campaigns also had an impact. Operational reliability has been important to phone buyers, Elisa estimates.

According to Telia, customers have a growing interest in 5g technology – the top ten best-sellers only have 5g devices. According to the company, June was a busy time in the telephone market, when schools ended and there were discount sales.

Summer is also a busy time for Dna. According to the company, many people notice the need for an update in the summer, when moving from place to place increases and the battery or screen brightness may not be sufficient for their needs.