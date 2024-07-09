The MAG Phone Holder/Ring with Bottle Opener Of Quad Lock is a versatile and innovative accessory that offers several functions in one product. This device not only allows you to grip your phone firmly thanks to the large ring, but also serves as a practical stand for looking at your phone without using your hands. And as the icing on the cake, it includes a built-in bottle opener.

Key Features of the MAG Phone Holder/Ring with Bottle Opener

One of the most interesting features of this holder/ring is the magnetic attachment, which allows for a 360° rotation. This means you can use the ring at any angle, ensuring maximum flexibility and comfort.

Here’s what you’ll find in the package:

1 x Quad Lock MAG Phone Holder/Ring with Bottle Opener

Large diameter ring

360° rotation

Support for landscape orientation

Integrated bottle opener

Magnetic attachment

Compatibility

The MAG mount/ring is compatible with Quad Lock MAG cases and the MAG Universal Adapter, but Not It is compatible with original Quad Lock cases or with the universal non-MAG adapter.

Using this accessory is very simple: just place the holder/ring on the back of the Quad Lock MAG case and the magnets will do the rest. You will not have to worry about complicated installations or accessories that will loosen over time.

Who are Quad Lock?

The story of Quad Lock started with a desire to explore the world… or at least part of it. Living in Australia, founders Chris and Rob had the opportunity to cycle down desert roads, hike through mountains, and drive across deserts. But during these adventures, they realized that they didn’t feel completely safe carrying their phones around with them. So they decided to do something about it.

Shortly after the release of the first iPhone, the idea for Quad Lock was born. In 2011, a Kickstarter campaign launched a premium iPhone mount that was enthusiastically embraced by cyclists around the world. Since then, the product range has expanded to include a variety of activities, allowing enthusiasts to explore the world with their phone always visible and safe.

Have you ever tried a phone holder that includes so many useful features in one device?