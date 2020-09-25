Vivo V20, V20 Pro and Vivo V20 SE smartphones have been launched in the global market on behalf of Vivo. Now the company is preparing to launch the Vivo V20 smartphone of this series in the Indian market. There is no official announcement from the company, but reports have revealed that this phone can come to India in October.

The Indian version of Vivo V20 may be different from the international version. However, not all its specifications have been revealed. Like the international model in this smartphone, a 44-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel primary camera can be found on the rear panel. Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 Pro have been launched in Thailand earlier this week.

Read: Samsung, offering a discount of ₹ 5000 in lieu of broken screen phone, amazing offer

33W Fast Charging Tech Support

The smartphone has been launched in two color options Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. Vivo V20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and has a large battery of 4000mAh. The phone comes with 33W flashcharge technology support. Triple camera setup with 64 megapixel main sensor is available on the rear panel of the phone. In India, this phone can come in new color options in addition to new RAM and storage variants.

Read: Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans of all three companies for less than ₹ 200

Dual selfie camera in Pro variant

Apart from the standard model, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor has been given in the Pro model of the phone. Two selfie camera sensors have been given in this phone. Apart from the 44-megapixel primary front camera, it also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The phone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Talking about software, Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11 is available in the phone.