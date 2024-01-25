And rightly so, of course. Although in some cases it is a bit more nuanced.

We are no more Catholic than the Pope: we all have a phone in our hands in the car at some point. Of course, that doesn't mean it's a good idea. If you get a fine for that, that is completely justified.

The fine you risk for using your phone is not cheap: this year it has risen to €420. This makes it one of the most expensive traffic fines you can receive. But that is of course not the only risk: you also risk an accident. And then there is a greater chance that you will be blamed.

The latter is happening more and more often, reports the Telegraph. “We see that judges are increasingly appointing mobile phone users as the liable party for an accident,” a lawyer from DAS told the newspaper.

If you are texting while driving and then hit the car in front, it is of course not surprising that you are blamed. However, it is not always so black and white. For example, who is to blame if one person did not give priority and the other was on his phone?

According to DAS, the person who was on his phone is often blamed: “Last year we had a case in which a customer entered the road with his car from an exit, after which a motorcyclist crashed into him. When both parties had WhatsApp contact after the accident, the motorcyclist admitted that he was looking at his cell phone before the accident. The judge found that sufficient evidence to hold him liable.”

To point out a telephone user as guilty, there must of course be evidence. In this case it was a confession via WhatsApp, but it could also be a dashcam video, for example. The fact that you are blamed does not mean that you have to pay for all the costs. Damage to the other person is in principle still reimbursed by the insurance, even if you were wrong with your phone.

