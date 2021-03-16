Fraudsters have re-attacked Russians with calls on behalf of the bank security services, citing a previous attempt to defraud. Izvestia reports on a new method of deceiving citizens with reference to Jet Infosystems.

This is a more complex variation of the script to defraud bank clients using social engineering. During the second call, the attacker reports that the victim’s personal account of the mobile operator was hacked, and therefore SMS notifications from the bank about attempts to transfer money are received.

To solve the problem, the scammers ask you to name the code for removing the SMS forwarding from the telecom operator. Thus, they are trying to reset the current password from their personal account.

Criminals call people who once made contact with them, but did not fall for the trick. Forwarding decoration was also rarely used by malefactors in the past. Having a large amount of data about a potential victim and knowledge about previous communication, it is easier for a fraudster to get into trust.

Earlier, a telephone fraudster with six months of experience, who is engaged in mass telephone calls to residents of Russia and introduces himself as an employee of Sberbank, revealed secret methods and schemes for deceiving Russians. He clarified that he dials numbers of about one and a half thousand people every day, and about a hundred of them become victims of scams. At the same time, in one week he managed to earn maximum one and a half thousand dollars (about 112 thousand rubles).