In Moscow, telephone scammers deceived an 11-year-old boy out of 412,000 rubles, scaring him with a call about his grandmother’s upcoming operation. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

When the scammers called the child, he was alone at home. They said that his grandmother was in the hospital and demanded money for the operation. In addition, they asked to give the pensioner her things so that she could change clothes.

The schoolboy put a lot of clothes in an expensive suitcase, took out almost 300 thousand rubles that belonged to his parents, and handed everything over to the courier who arrived at the address. The boy then called his mother and asked her about his grandmother’s health. She said that the pensioner did not get into the hospital, after which she wrote a statement to the police.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow, fraudsters convinced the head of the department of the Russian Chemical Technology University to transfer three million rubles to them in three days.