The National Elections Committee has begun sending phone messages to candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, urging them to adhere to executive instructions and proper propaganda controls, with the beginning of the implementation of the candidates’ electoral campaigns that began yesterday, and will continue until the third of next October, within the framework of the strict mechanisms and controls that the committee has established to ensure The safety, integrity and impartiality of the electoral process, and the protection of voters from disturbing and improper propaganda.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs stated that the main goal of electoral campaigns is to confirm and imprint positive images of the candidates in the mind of every voter, pointing out the importance of each candidate’s campaign including a team consisting of six main elements with experience and competence, the most important of whom are the campaign advisor and the campaign manager. And district officials.

In detail, the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs confirmed the right of the citizen who is a member of the electoral body (voter) not to be exposed to “unsound” electoral propaganda, whether in terms of method, time or place, in addition to his right not to be influenced in his choices through gifts, whether in kind. Or materialism, stressing that every voter or member of the electoral body enjoys a number of rights during the course of the electoral process, the most important of which is to cast his vote in the elections and choose whoever he wants from the candidates with complete freedom, and to obtain assistance from the head of the election center committee or one of its members to cast his vote properly. Slim, if he cannot vote himself, and challenge any of the candidates if he has acceptable reasons.

The Ministry stressed that the National Elections Committee has established strict mechanisms and controls to organize electoral campaigns for candidates, ensuring the safety, integrity and impartiality of the conduct of the electoral process on the one hand, and protecting voters from annoying and unhealthy propaganda on the other hand, pointing out that the committee begins through the Election Management Committee and the Emirates Committees. Sending “phone messages” to candidates urging them to adhere to executive instructions and the controls of sound advertising campaigns.

The Ministry explained in the “Parliamentary Capacity Building” guide that the electoral campaign is all the activities carried out by the candidate, starting from announcing the decision to run until the result is announced, and these activities have specific goals, such as providing voters with the goal of candidacy, through the electoral program that The candidate will prepare it, how to influence voters through communication and persuasion channels, and obtain the largest possible number of Electoral College votes, in addition to raising awareness among voters to be interested in participating in the elections.

She said: “The main goal of the election campaign is to confirm and imprint a positive image of the candidate in the voter’s mind, and although it may not succeed in changing the voter’s opinion, modern means of communication in election campaigns based on scientific thinking have succeeded in changing the trends opposing the candidates.” Stressing that the candidate and his campaign team are responsible for convincing voters of the soundness of their choice of this candidate.

The Ministry indicated that each candidate must form a team to manage his electoral campaign with experience and competence, to ensure that his electoral program is highlighted and attracts the largest possible segment of voters, provided that the formation of the electoral campaign team includes six main elements, starting with the “campaign advisor” who is responsible for developing the plan. General staff to manage the campaign and provide advice to the candidate, regarding his words, body movements, and the most heavy areas in the district, then the “campaign manager” who is entrusted with implementing the campaign plan, supervising the work of all its members, holding weekly meetings with them, informing the campaign advisor of any developments in the campaign, and proposing to change plans in accordance with These developments.

According to the Ministry, the formation of the electoral campaign team must also include an “administrative official” who is entrusted with supervising all administrative affairs of the campaign, such as organizing its files, administrative organization of electoral conferences or electoral meetings, preparing files for each region in the campaign, arranging campaign operations room meetings, and preparing A list of its employees, as well as a “financial officer” who is entrusted with preparing the financial spending plan, preparing a financial performance measurement plan, and submitting a periodic statement of account to the campaign manager in this regard, in addition to “area officials” who are entrusted with supervising their electoral areas and monitoring the movements and trends of voters. competitors, making contacts with opinion leaders, organizing electoral meetings for the candidate with the people of the region, and finally the “campaign operations room,” which is entrusted with making strategic decisions for the campaign, studying reports received from various regions, and approving the mobilization and mobilization plan.

Election campaign message

The “Parliamentary Capacity Building” guide stated that the weight of the electoral campaign depends on the message that is to be highlighted and delivered to voters in the electoral program, on which the campaign spends the largest part of its budget. Therefore, the electoral program must be effective in that it meets the following criteria: short and simple…honest and reliable. It includes issues that concern voters, and is different from others. It addresses the mind and heart and is purposeful.

The candidate and his electoral campaign team must develop an electoral program capable of competing with the electoral programs of other candidates, given that the candidate is not alone in the midst of electoral campaigns, but the content of his electoral program may be similar to many other electoral programs.

The candidate must address voters according to their inclinations and interests. If the center of gravity and influence of voters are young people, he must focus on youth issues. However, if the center of gravity and influence of voters are women, he must focus on women’s issues.

The candidate must know that his electoral program is his work plan or program for the duration of his membership in the Federal National Council, meaning that the questions he will ask the ministers and the general topics he will adopt must reflect and express this program.

Every candidate must form an experienced and competent team to manage his election campaign.