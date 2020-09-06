Highlights: Security of Mumbai-based residence increased after phone came to CM Uddhav Thackeray’s house

Uddhav Thackeray’s house had come in the name of Dawood Ibrahim, there was a demand to talk to CM

Increased security, deployment of additional troops after information received by police

Mumbai

Security has been beefed up after the alleged call of Dawood Ibrahim’s henchman at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree. It is being told that the person who made a phone call to the landline number of CM Housing had described himself as a man of Dawood Ibrahim.

It is being told that an unknown person had called at Uddhav Thackeray’s house in Matra, Bandra, around 11 pm on Saturday. In a phone call to a landline number, the caller identified himself as Dawood Ibrahim’s man. The man said that Dawood wants to talk to CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra area

Additional police personnel stationed around CM residence

However, the operator did not transfer the phone call and after this the police officers were informed about it. After receiving the phone call, Maharashtra Home Department asked the officials to make adequate security arrangements in the CM’s house and the surrounding area. Based on this, additional police personnel have been deployed here on Sunday. Apart from this, the person who was called on the Chief Minister’s residence is being traced.

Already received threats

Let me tell you that earlier in Maharashtra, there has also been a threat to blow Uddhav’s house Matoshree. At the time when this incident happened, Sharad Pawar was the CM of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as CM of the Mahaghadi government in the year 2019. Uddhav’s son Aditya Thackeray is also a minister in the Maharashtra government.