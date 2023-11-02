Prank call to Meloni, all filters at the highest levels bypassed. Security alarm

The prank call immediately by the prime minister Melons by two Russian comedians has become a matter of national security also due to the timing, Palazzo Chigi he took it a month to understand that it was all a joke. But how could this happen? The first contact that sets the trap – we read in Repubblica – takes place by e-mail. According to some sources, it is a email message that is delivered to the presidential staff. Apparently it’s the secretariat of the Presidency. With a telephone number to call attached. And here it is time to take a step back. Government leaders connect in two ways. The first, less orthodox, foresees a direct WhatsApp text message between the two leaders which precedes the phone call and bypasses the diplomatic advisors. He has the advantage of speed, some risk for the safety of the line, the advantage of informality. The second, traditional way, provides that Sherpa contacts another leader’s counterpart and asks to schedule a call. In this case, neither of the two procedures was fully respected.

More than the contents – also embarrassing – of the conversation stolen from Giorgia Meloni by the Russian “comedy” duo Vovan & Lexus– continues Repubblica – to make it play the red alert of the institutions and intelligence were two aspects of the system. The first concerns the vulnerability of the control mechanisms around the prime minister, which is a question of national security. The second concerns the message that Russia wanted to send to Italy and to the Western Front, in what it appears an act of hybrid warfare. Which sounds more or less like this: we’ll “pierce” you whenever we want. Even the timing of the communication, according to our analysts, is not accidental: the audio is published at the moment of maximum tiredness of the pro-Ukrainian Atlantic “blockade”.. They call it hybrid warfare.

