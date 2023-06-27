Meloni-Biden phone call, focus on Africa

First phone call (after the Wagner uprising) between the president of the United States Joe Biden and the premier Giorgia Meloni. A note from Palazzo Chigi explains that the talks focused on support for Ukraine and on the latest events in Russia. Biden”he asked Meloni for the scenario on Italy’s commitment in the Mediterranean, on collaboration with the European Union for stability in Africa“.

“Great attention was paid to the picture of the crisis in Russia and its impact linked to the presence of the Wagner group in Africa” ​​continues the statement. Meloni and Biden “reiterated i deep ties between our nationsthe solidity of the transatlantic alliance, the unity of NATO, issues that will be discussed at the next summit in Vilnius”. During the phone call, Joe Biden invited the Italian premier to Washingtonin July.

