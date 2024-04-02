Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had a phone call, state media in Beijing reported, as Washington and Beijing seek to stabilize relations after years of tension. “The two heads of state had a sincere and in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations and issues of common interest to the two sides,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

The American president raised American concerns with the Chinese president about Beijing's cooperation with Russia to rebuild Moscow's basic military industry. A US administration official said this while illustrating the contents of the telephone conversation between the two leaders. The two Heads of State also discussed the Taiwan case, artificial intelligence and the Fentanyl drama.