Today the application market is quite diverse, whether it is in the operating systems of Android either iOS, and that has meant that companies no longer have as much control when verifying. That has happened with an application that began capturing screens, and now leaks the audio to a complete stranger to users.

iRecorder Screen Recorder arrived in the year 2021, and now with the latest update it is recording one minute of cell phone audio for every 15 minutes that pass, an activity that runs it in second grade while it is installed. That information is reaching the person who developed the tool, without asking for any type of authorization from those who use it.

A person named as Lucas Stefanko, claims that the application includes malicious code based on the open source AhMyth Android RAT (Remote Access Trojan). For now, the information is already out of the store, but the creator of the store has not been investigated, much less tracked down to have a type of arrest.

There the issue is addressed that the filters to be able to be accepted in the application store of Google they are very low, since requests are accepted without making any kind of effort. For its part, it seems that these new viruses are kept under a normal application mask, only to rise after some considerable time in the store.

Via: We Live Security

Editor’s note: On Android it’s quite easy for malicious apps to make an appearance, and the worst thing is that people keep falling for it over and over again. The only thing that I applaud Apple is that with iOS this almost does not happen.