Phoenix’s 31 days of hell are coming to an end. With all the reservations, the very slight drop in temperatures, ending a record-breaking streak, is good news, as experts and meteorologists say. But it’s not the end of the heat either. The capital of Arizona, USA, finally and after 31 consecutive days exceeding 110° Fahrenheit one after another, that is, 43.3° Celsius, has managed to lower the thermometers. But not too much: this Monday the maximum has remained at 108° Fahrenheit, that is, at 42.2° Celsius.

In addition, the official average temperature in July has been extreme, the highest in the city’s history, exceeding 46°. “It has been the warmest month in all of history, 16 records for minimum temperatures and 12 for maximum temperatures were broken,” he explained to EL PAÍS by phone from the city of Jeral Estupiñán, one of the meteorologists who are part of the station of the city, from the National Weather Service (the NWS, the US National Weather Service). The NWS has released that indeed this Monday afternoon that streak of 43.3° has been broken, staying at 42.2°, somewhat higher than the 41.1° that the city has on average in the months of July as maximum temperature.

31 days of extreme heat are many days, but the drop in temperatures, although small, is especially noticeable at night. If a couple of weeks ago the city did not drop below 32° or 33° at night, and only for a couple of hours at five or six in the morning, it already remains at 27° or 28°, a drop Yes, that is a real relief. In addition, as Estupiñán explains, these registered maximums of 42.2° are somewhat higher than in reality. The official thermometer of the city is located at the airport, in the heart of the city, an area where it has not cooled down as much because there has been no rain. On the other hand, in the rest of the city, especially from the east and to the south, some water has fallen which has helped alleviate the situation.

Living in the city is almost impossible. Feeling 50° during the day, its inhabitants spend their time between their offices, their cars—no one walks through the city—and their houses. The air conditioning is on throughout the day, but also during the nights, because it is impossible to sleep without it. Walking is impossible, or staying on the terrace of a restaurant or at a bus stop, when at midnight the temperatures hardly drop below 40°. With a high population of homeless people, attention in specialized heat hospital centers has skyrocketed. Also those who died from the heatwave.

“It shows in the less use of the air conditioning, but it’s still very hot out there. It all depends on the amount of time spent outside, but whoever is working for an hour will continue to suffer ”, warns the NWS meteorologist. The nights, he acknowledges, are the time for relief. “If it stays cloudy at night, it helps,” he says, and that’s what has happened: first clouds that, finally, and as the meteorological service had been urgently expecting for weeks, discharged water. “There are areas where it has rained, it has helped keep the temperatures somewhat milder. It rained south of Phoenix and moved towards Yuma [al sudoeste, casi en la frontera con México]. That is fundamental. The metropolitan areas also received rain, but the airport did not, ”he explains. “The rain passed rather to the south of the city, a gust that came from the East and helped form storms that moved. It is a slow process, which starts slowly, but it has finally started”, he recounts with relief.

Even so, the heat has been extreme, and it will be difficult to lower it. As they explain from the NWS, if the average maximum temperature in July was 114.9º Fahrenheit (46º Celsius), “it means that there have been temperatures below… but also many days above.” And that as long as we are talking about air temperatures, because that of surfaces such as metal, leather or asphalt can be 10 or 15 degrees higher. “The surface of a car, metal, gets very hot, it can cause burns. And falls, especially in people who cannot get up”, they affirm.

The relief is temporary. As Estupiñán explains, “the heat wave is going to return, with 46°-47° Celsius”. Even so, this small drop is a period of some calm for the human body, for animals and even for structures. “The house feels it, the walls, the roof, everything can cool down a little more, and start to cool down,” he says, giving as an example that “attics, the upper parts of houses, remain around 60 °C, that’s what the houses are in the afternoon”. Therefore, staying at 25°C at night is already a lot.

Can August be as hard as July? Meteorologists don’t think so. Although the sun is quite high and there will be no relief of the sun angle until the end of September, in August it would be almost impossible to exceed 46°C on average. “The nights are a little longer, the sun rises later, there is less solar angle and all the indications from meteorological models say that higher pressures will arrive from the north, which means a little more humidity,” says Estupiñán with conviction. . It’s not a panacea, but it’s something. “Let’s take the truce. It’s better that there had been no truce.”