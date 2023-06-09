Designed by a Chinese startup, it will debut on some Aion models, 09 June 2023 –

It’s called the “Phoenix,” and it’s a new battery cell made by Chinese startup Greater Bay Technology that can heat a cell from -4°F to 77°F (-20°C to 25°C) in just five minutes. , allowing it to load and unload more efficiently.

The cold, the enemy of electric cars

“We all know that the range of electric vehicles is often compromised in cold regions,” explains Huang Xiangdong, co-founder and president of the company. “Phoenix battery not only solves the long charging time of electric vehicles, but also other pain points. It doesn’t matter if it’s a hot or cold day, the Phoenix battery life will not be affected”.

Goodbye problem

As you know, electric vehicle batteries work most efficiently in relatively mild temperatures. Cold winter temperatures of -7°C to -1°C (20°F to 30°F) can reduce range by up to 30%, although this varies from vehicle to vehicle. Greater Bay Technology hopes to completely eliminate this problem.

The debut on some Aion cars

For the moment, the Phoenix battery will debut on board future Aion vehicles (of the Guangzhou Automobile Group), thanks to which they will be able to travel up to 1000 km per charge.