These two teams begin this series after having extended the previous one until the sixth game. The Mavericks They arrive with the confidence of having overcome their wall in the previous two years, the first round, and with fresh ideas to try to counter the power of an Ayton against whom they do not have a solid defender in the area. The Sun’s They come with Paul in a state of grace and Booker still not at his peak after his injury a few days ago. The Arizona desert will pronounce the first sentence tonight.