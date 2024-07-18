Phoenix has seen temperatures rise like never before this year, with temperature records broken several times since early June. But the reality is not limited to the skyrocketing mercury. This year, Maricopa County, home to Arizona’s capital and the fourth most populous county in the country with 4.4 million people, including one of the largest Latino populations, has confirmed 23 heat-related deaths and is investigating another 322; a significant increase compared to last year. In just one week, between July 7 and 13, when temperatures reached 118° F (47.7° C), there were almost 100 of those deaths suspected to have been heat-related.

For now, in the official data, published in a new openly accessible dashboardonly the 23 confirmed deaths are detailed, of which 17 were directly caused by heat and another six in which it was a contributing factor. Seventy percent of the dead were men, and nearly 40% were homeless. In fact, nearly all of the deaths occurred outside, only four in homes, and none had the air conditioning on. But with more than 300 cases still to be solved, the current statistics are little more than a hint of the patterns that may be found.

By this time last year, there were 12 confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa, with another 106 under investigation. For all of 2023, there were 579 confirmed deaths and 56 suspected deaths; and in 2022, there were 386, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. The sad upward trend is alarming when 73 deaths have been confirmed so far nationwide from extremely high temperatures, according to an NBC count.

The entire United States has been sweltering in oppressive heat since the so-called “meteorological summer” began in June, but the Southwest, as expected given its geographic and meteorological characteristics, has seen the most extreme conditions. Parts of Arizona, Nevada and Texas experienced the hottest June on record, and there are no signs of the highs ending anytime soon. Phoenix is ​​forecast to hit 116° F (46° C) on Friday, with extreme heat warnings in effect through Saturday night, but two-week forecasts do not predict any day of highs dipping below 106° F (40° C) in the area. Last year, the city far surpassed the record for most consecutive days with highs above this temperature. With the way this year is going, all signs point to the hellish marks set in 2023 being broken again.

In light of these conditions, Maricopa County has implemented several programs to protect its residents. Citizens can call 911 to find out where the nearest cooling point is and request a free ride. And homeless people, who are most vulnerable to extreme heat, are regularly seen by city officers who check their vital signs and take them to cooling points, which they can also visit at no cost at any time. In addition, this year city firefighters have pioneered the use of immersive ice packs to aggressively address cases of heat stroke and quickly reduce body temperatures. Research already underway will determine whether these measures have been sufficient or whether, as trends indicate, records for heat-related temperatures and deaths will be broken again this year.