He’s the one who gives hope to the team even when things go badly. His arrival has restored confidence to a team that has been disappointed in the last two seasons
He’s just arrived, yet the Phoenix Suns are already holding on to him. Kevin Durant is traveling to 32 points per game in the second round of the playoffs, against Denver. The Suns bounced back a series that had gone bad, after a 0-2 loss in Colorado, winning both games in the Arizona desert.
#Phoenix #Durant #effect #brought #Suns #shine
Leave a Reply