Officially it is 50/50, with the final decision being made only at the last minute. Now that he is out of the health protocol, however, Chris Paul has no intention of missing Game-3 between his Suns and the Clippers, scheduled at 3 am on the Italian night between Thursday and Friday. Phoenix is ​​ahead 2-0 in the Western Conference final after the first two games played in Arizona without CP3, positive for Covid despite being vaccinated: his return enormously increases the chances of Monty Williams’ team to maintain the advantage and hit the first Finals since 1993.

Paul tested positive at Covid in the test carried out on Tuesday 15 June while he was in Los Angeles, taking advantage of the rest granted to the Suns players after the 4-0 trimmed to the Nuggets in the conference semifinals. CP3 had been vaccinated in February: both the player and Phoenix were hoping for a false positive. But the result of the swab was confirmed and the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer entered the health protocol, which for the positives at the beginning of the season included at least 12 days of rest. Paul never experienced any symptoms, and being vaccinated had a shorter quarantine period. Once negativized, CP3 passed the cardiac exam on Wednesday, the last hurdle to return to the field. And now paws to play.

Although quarantined and physically away from the team, Paul was still in close contact with his Suns. As per team practice, CP3 waited for his teammates in the locker room connected via FaceTime during half-time and in the finals of the two games. He mentally “worked” Cameron Payne, his replacement protagonist with 29 points and 9 assists in game-2. “He’s been calling me all the time, I’m sure I’ll find his missed calls even after this press conference,” joked Payne. He talked continuously with Monty Williams, much more than his coach, with whom he exchanges views on the team and opponents on a daily basis. Phoenix fared admirably even without him, winning his first two games with LA and showing he had learned the lessons of a player who, with his arrival, instantly transformed the Suns. Having him on the pitch, however, will be quite another thing: “His absence is felt more in the end of the game, with his charisma that always keeps us focused,” said Jae Crowder. This is why Paul does not want to know that he is outside. Barring unexpected impediments, the Staples Center will be there. To make sure the Suns don’t give up, they hit an away win (Phoenix has an open streak of 9) that 3-0 that no team in history has ever wasted. And the Finals are approaching, the first for CP3.