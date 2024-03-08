Phoebe Philo has a new muse: Sandra Hülser sits relaxed on a table, in a minimalist black look, with strictly slicked-back hair, thick sunglasses and a cool look. It is one of the campaign images for the second collection of the former Celine head designer's label, which was released on Thursday, and can be found on the Instagram account of her brand Phoebe Philo.

The first collection was highly anticipated by fashion lovers. It sold out quickly, and the second one is likely to be similar. Because the British fashion designer now knows how to combine the hype surrounding her creations with the hype surrounding the German actress, who could receive an Oscar for her leading role in the French thriller “Anatomy of a Case” on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

A second campaign image shows Hülser in a light striped blouse, his legs loosely crossed in black trousers, with flip-flops on his feet – how could you make it easier to make it clear that this fashion is casual, wearable, cool?

So it will be interesting to see whether these pictures are also a foretaste of the red carpet at the Oscars. Recently she had mostly worn Louis Vuitton at big events.