Images of submerged seas of plastic, overflowing garbage dumps and our own polluted planet sadly they have become familiar but perhaps the solution is PHL7 (highly efficient polyester hydrolase): an enzyme that literally devours plastic that was tracked down in a German cemetery while eating compost.

The study on PHL7 it was published in the scientific journal ChemSusChem.

PHL7: this is how it works

Once the PHL7 enzyme was discovered, the scientists transported it to the laboratory to verify its performance, and discovered the ability to decompose polyethylene terephthalate (PET) by 90 percent within 16 hours.. A real plastic eater, but it is in good company with another enzyme discovered in 2016, called LLC, found in a recycling plant in Japan. In later years it was referred to as a gold standard plastic chomper, but the new PHL7 is twice as fast at devouring waste.

Interestingly, scientists have attempted to develop an even more voracious mutant from the LLC enzyme, but even the latter fails to beat the work done by PHL7: “The enzyme discovered in Leipzig can make an important contribution to the creation of alternative energy-saving plastic recycling processes“, Declared the microbiologist Wolfgang Zimmermann of the University of Leipzig in Germany.

“The biocatalyst now developed in Leipzig has proven to be highly effective in the rapid decomposition of used PET food packaging and is suitable for use in an environmentally friendly recycling process where new plastics can be made from decomposition products.“, Continued the expert.

However, there is a limit that the two enzymes have in common: they cannot completely degrade PET plastics with greater crystallinity (more organized molecular structure), such as those used in some bottles, but if PHL7 receives a PET plastic fruit basket, it can break down the container in less than 24 hours. If we consider that 82 million tons of PET are produced every day in the world and only a small part is recycled, with the new enzyme the possibilities of disposing of this waste become considerable.

It is important to specify that plastic recycled with unnatural methods in order to be reused in the production of something else, has a very high energy cost that certainly cannot be defined as eco-sustainable. Biological recycling, on the other hand, is more efficient and cheaper. Although scientists have worked hard to develop plastic-feeding bacteria, PHL7 appears to be unrivaled in the way it breaks down PET, and this is apparently due to a DNA feature.

At a certain point in its amino acid sequence, PHL7 carries a leucine where other enzymes carry phenylalanine residues. In the past, leucine in this position has been linked to the binding of polymers to enzymes. When researchers in Germany replaced phenylalanine with leucine in another enzyme, the body became much faster at breaking down plastic. Indeed, its efficiency was on par with PHL7.

Compared to LLC enzymes, the PHL7 enzyme was also able to bind to more polymers in the laboratory: “These results suggest that the phenylalanine / leucine substitution may be partially responsible for the changes in the residual binding energy contributions in PHL7 “, explained the authors of the research.

PHL7 is not only fast, it requires no pretreatment before starting to engulf waste – it will feed on plastic without grinding or melting. The process of putting the by-products back together doesn’t have to depend on petrochemicals either.

“So“, The study authors have:”By employing powerful enzymes such as PHL7 it is possible to directly recycle post-consumer thermoformed PET packaging in a closed-loop process with a low carbon footprint and without the use of petrochemicals, achieving a sustainable recycling process of an important waste stream of PET plastic“.

Given the dire state of plastic pollution around the world, it feels like a dream. The team of researchers from the University of Leipzig is now working on a prototype.

If we consider that from the 50s to today we have thrown away 6.3 billion tons of plastic and we only recycled 600 million tons of it, you can understand the disaster that humans have created since plastic entered their homes. Although the purpose of manufacturing plastic containers has changed our lives for the better, 4.9 billion tons of it have been released into the environment, devastating wildlife and marine life. In order to mitigate the impact with the environment, it was decided to produce biodegradable plastic, but this process still takes several years. Traditional plastics such as PET (polyethylene terephthalate) cannot easily decompose or biodegrade as both processes depend on bacteria consuming and breaking down waste into simple matter. But PET is made with chemicals that bacteria could not, until now, consume.

Land plastic bottles take up to 450 years to decompose in landfillsfor this reason, the discovery of the PHL7 enzyme is a blessing that comes from that very nature that we have mistreated.