Disney channel had a great time of glory during the first decade of the 2000s, and among the series that stood out the most was Phineas and Ferb, which was distinguished from others by its captivating songs. And now, after many requests from fans, a revival that would take up the franchise in some way has finally been confirmed.

A rerun was ordered and the creator of the original series Dan povenmirewill be involved under the new general agreement with Disney Branded Television. 40 new episodes of the series will be produced, which will be divided into two seasons. The announcement was made by ayo davisPresident of Disney Branded Television, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Here the comment of Davis:

Dan is recognized for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with heart and humor. We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic ‘Phineas and Ferb’ in a big way.

This is the synopsis of the series:

Phineas and Ferb portray two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace.

For now, it is not known which channel or streaming service they will reach. Nor what will be the official release date for the episodes.

Remember that the original series is in Disney Plus.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: This series has captivated an entire generation of children who enjoyed the Disney channel, so a return may appeal to people who are just beginning their first years of life. Hopefully that level of originality of yesteryear is preserved.