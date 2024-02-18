The market of gaming monitor it is becoming more and more saturated with competitors; between those who prefer greater graphic fidelity to those who prefer speed of response, Philips presents us with his new one Evnia 27M2C5500a 2K curved gaming monitordesigned specifically for gamers who demand greater gaming speed, offering a refresh rate of 240 Hz and in any case a graphic quality superior to Full HD.

We were lucky enough to be able to test the product in long gaming sessions (but not only), and now we are ready to have our say on the Dutch giant's product.

Leaving from unboxing, the package is so simple that it is almost difficult to understand that the Evnia 27M2C5500 is a gaming monitor. Once you open the package, the first thing you notice is the extreme protection of every part of the monitorwhich is absolutely to be commended.

Inside we find the screen, the two-piece stand, the classic manuals and cables HDMI, DisplayPort, USB upstream and power supply. Assembly is really very simple and immediate, consisting only of a screw that can be screwed in manually and the snap fit of the stand into the monitor. Having done this we can admire the Evnia 27M2C5500 in all its curvature and beauty, with a gray shade that manages to adapt well to any furnishing context.

Philips Evnia 27M2C5500, presentation and features

On the back of the monitor we find the only button on which the control of the monitor settings is entirely based, which can be set using the mini joysticks. We always like this solution more than having different buttons in the lower sections of the screen, perhaps even poorly marked and which often create confusion. Using the convenient joystick, after a few minutes of practice we will be able to navigate quickly and precisely in the many menus and settings offered by the Evnia 27M2C5500.

There are so many possible settings and customizations, and with a little patience we will be able to set the monitor optimally for every type of game. Pfor lovers of data and statisticsbefore talking about our practical test, let's list the main specifications of this monitor:

LCD panel type – LCD VA

Panel dimensions – 27 inches

Backlight – W-LED

Effective viewing area – 596.736 (H) x 335.664 (V) 1000R curvature*

Pixel format – RGB vertical stripe

Format – 16:9

Maximum resolution – HDMI: 2560 x 1440 at 144 Hz, DP: 2560 x 1440 at 240 Hz

Response time – 1 ms

Brightness – 400 cd/m²

HDR – DisplayHDR 400 certified

Display colours – 16.7M (8-bit)

AMD Freesync technology – Premium Pro

LowBlueMode – Yes

Energy rating – F

Weight – 6.25 kg

However, as far as connectivity is concerned, theEvnia 27M2C5500 has:

Signal Input – 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 DisplayPort 1.4 ports

HDCP – HDCP 1.4 (HDMI/DisplayPort), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI/DisplayPort)

USB Hub – USB 3.2 Gen 1/5 Gbps, USB-B upstream x 1, USB-A downstream x 4 (with 2 for BC 1.2 fast charging).

Practical test of the Evnia 27M2C5500

We tested different types of games on the Philips monitor, but obviously the ones that performed best were the FPS, racing game and all types of games that make the most of the very high refresh rate of the Evnia 27M2C5500. The monitor's 240 Hz delivers smooth images without slowdowns even in the most intense gaming sessions.

In case you were wondering, the 240 Hz frequency means that the monitor reproduces the image 240 times in a second, which during gaming translates into images without slowdown or that annoying subject flickering effect.

They also think about helping the image quality in the Evnia 27M2C5500 the AMD Freesync systemwhich increases the dynamism of the image, and the Low Input Lag mode, which reduces the time between pressing the button and the corresponding action on the screen. It concludes everything response time of only 0.5 ms.

With all these features the Philips Evnia 27M2C5500 positions itself forcefully as excellent choice for gamers who prefer speed of response to the graphic quality, but this should not lead one to believe that this monitor is graphically not up to par. In fact, the images are detailed and sharpthanks to Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels, lo SmartImage HDR and the always welcome modality LowBlue to strain your eyes less even in long gaming sessions.

Born for gaming but also excellent for work

In addition to being an excellent gaming monitor, the monitor Evnia 27M2C5500 thanks to its curvature and to function MultiView, It also lends itself very well to work sessions. The MultiView system allows double connection with devices at the same timean excellent function especially for those who often have to multitask.