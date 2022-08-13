Philosophy | Live broadcast from the Haaga park philosophy event: Philosophy of Religion professor Sami Pihlström and philosophy university lecturer Juha Himanka discuss the philosophy of time

The park philosophy event in Haaga has a reflective program for adults and children. HS.fi broadcasts the main debates live on Saturday.

12.8. 2:00 am | Updated 11:28

What is time?

Professor of Philosophy of Religion Sami Pihlström and university lecturer in philosophy Juha Himanka discuss the philosophy of time. What is the importance of time and concepts of time during the climate crisis and busy digital life? HS culture reporter Jussi Ahlroth to talk.

The Hague park philosophy -in the event, the big and slightly smaller questions of philosophy will be discussed. This time, the main topics of the event organized for the second time are time, senses and trust.

HS.fi broadcasts the main debates live. You can watch them later also as recordings.

At the event, you can also borrow a philosopher to accompany you on a walk or participate in group discussions about life, death, love or nature and the environment.

In the first main discussion, the professor of philosophy of religion Sami Pihlström discusses a philosophy university lecturer Juha Himangan with time and how its meaning has changed with the climate crisis and our busy rhythm of life.

Pihlström is the chairman of the Finnish Philosophical Association and therefore thinks a little about the role of philosophy today. Why would it be good for him to think about philosophy right now?

“We talk a lot about the meaning and significance of life,” says Pihlström.

Sami Pihlström

“Many people miss it and that’s why they apply to, for example, selfhelp. A more serious practice of philosophy can give this questioning a more critical perspective,” Pihlström answers.

It would mean that we first stop to think about what meaning is and, somewhat surprisingly, also whether looking for it is even a good thing. The search for meaning somehow feels natural and right.

Already in antiquity, philosophers asked what a good life is like. Why wouldn’t relevance be a good thing?

“We are all naturally interested in the meaning of our own lives. Is that always right in this world or should we look beyond this project? One can ask what the search for meaning looks like in a world where there is a lot of mindless and meaningless things, for example suffering.”

Philosophy differs from selfhelp, among other things, in that philosophy is constant questioning.

“You can always take a critical perspective on the commitments that are in your own thinking and understanding, or in the shared understanding of your own culture or society. This is not a task that will be completed,” says Pihlström.

Philosophy is continuous learning, and as such is also beneficial for children. The Park Philosophy event also organizes a program aimed at children and young people.

“At the activity point, children are encouraged to think”, says Else Turunen, one of the organizers of the program. He represents the Filo ry association, which inspires children and young people to philosophize and wants to develop the skills of wondering, thinking, listening and sharing ideas. Cards and toys are used as help, and the activity is suitable for children from three years of age.

In the park there are also themed walks for slightly older people, around 8-13 years old.

“The themes are such as courage, friendship or cooperation. We walk, talk about the topic and do a functional task. Children get to share their thoughts in the ring,” says Turunen.

It is essential to learn that you can share your thoughts in a good spirit, without competition.

“The philosophy of older people often turns into arguments and power struggles. We are afraid to express our own thoughts. With the children, we do the core of philosophy, i.e. exploratory reflection on a common topic. Everyone’s thoughts matter.”

Sami Pihlström also shares the same opinion.

“Listening to other points of view takes time and accepting that is important.”

Haaga’s park philosophy event in Haaga’s Alppiruusupuisto on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program includes main discussions, open small group discussions, borrow a philosopher walks, special philosophizing walks for children and young people, and a children’s philosophizing point. Free and open to everyone. Program: kansanvalistusseura.fi. Organized by the Kvs foundation, Kriittinen ökogolan and HS.

There is a paid side program in the morning at a hotel in The Hague. There is a film screening at Huopalahti station at 6 p.m.: The blind man who didn’t want to see Titanic. The main debates will be broadcast live on HS.fi from 11 am to 4 pm.

Correction 12.8. at 9:30 a.m. Haaga’s park philosophy event is in Haaga’s Alppiruusupuisto on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., not from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.