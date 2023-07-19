Philosophy | Harry G. Frankfurt, who philosophized about “bullshit”, has died

Harry G. Frankfurt, who died at the age of 94, taught philosophy at Princeton University for a long time.

18.7. 15:55 | Updated 7:41 a.m

American philosopher Harry G. Frankfurtwhich About bullshit (2005) book became a surprise hit, has died at the age of 94. Of Frankfurt’s death on Sunday, July 16 tells The New York Times.

About bullshitfrom the original name It’s Bullshitappeared in Finland Antti Nylénin translated in 2006. Frankfurt visited the Helsinki book fair as part of the translation.

Frankfurt, who represented the analytical school of thought, worked especially on the ethical questions of free will and responsibility. The sarcastic and Common sense bullshit pamphlet remained his most popular writing, however.

With bullshit Frankfurt meant insincere speech intended to make some kind of impression on the listener.

What separates bullshit from an ordinary lie is the speaker’s complete indifference to the facts. That’s why Frankfurt considered bullshit to be an “enemy of the truth” even worse than lies. After all, a liar needs to understand what is true in order to avoid saying it and to deliberately mislead the listener.

In particular, marketing, politics and everyday small talk were, according to Frankfurt, the realm of gibberish and other nonsense.

Frankfurt wrote the pamphlet in 1986, but it appeared in the United States as a new volume 19 years later. According to The New York Times, the President of the United States George W. Bush Frankfurt was affected by the criticism of the “non-truthfulness” of the second administration Bullshit to the top of the sales charts.

HS’s critic does not been particularly convinced of the book, but urged Frankfurt to go “even if it is to the coffee room of the philosophy department to grind shit, that’s why the analytical wisdom he practices from afar circumvents the phenomenon.”

Inspired by the success he achieved at a mature age, Frankfurt wrote To talk shit sequel, It’s Truth (2006), that is About the truth. However, it did not become a hit like its predecessor.

Academic from a philosophical point of view, Frankfurt’s most important legacy is his articles on free will, which have generated a lot of discussion over the years.

Frankfurt formulated in 1969 in the article numerous objections to the general moral-philosophical principle that a person is responsible for his actions only if he could have acted otherwise. According to Frankfurt, the existence of alternatives is not necessary for free action.

The so-called “Frankfurt examples”, with which he wanted to show the compatibility of freedom, and thus also of moral obligations, with determinism, have been influential in later moral philosophy.

He continued on the subject in 1971 in the articlein which he presented free will as the psychological ability to weigh between different desires and act according to the desire that you also consciously want to act on.

Frankfurt had a long career at American universities such as Yale and Rockefeller University. He was a professor of philosophy at Princeton University between 1990 and 2002.