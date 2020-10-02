He is considered a critical companion of the pandemic from the beginning: The philosopher Julian Nida-Rümelin wants a rethink in the Corona crisis and completely different measures.

Munich – How do scientists other than virologists view the pandemic? Of the Philosophy professor Julian Nida-Rümelin is annoyed with the alignment of the activities on the Number of new infections – and would like a more differentiated orientation of the measures and clearer communication. He is particularly concerned about the well-being of the younger generation – but also sees room for improvement in terms of protecting the Risk patients* concerns.

Already at the beginning of April Nida-Rümelin Interviews in which he warned that society would not be able to withstand the measures in the long term – for example in the Bavarian Broadcasting.

Living together with the virus: Nida-Rümelin compares Corona with HIV

In an interview with the Focus compares Nida-Rümelin Coronavirus with the HI virus. Also at HIV In the beginning there was “an enormous hysteria”. But one has learned – the number of monthly deaths is no longer worth a newspaper note. Corona must be viewed in a similar way – because it is “quite possible that the virus will no longer go away.”

Even if he’s taking government action Chancellor Angela Merkel at the beginning of pandemic considered sensible, had to “scare tactics” and a second lockdown must be avoided at all costs. Because the lockdown – for example in African countries or India – has just led to increased misery and is also in Europe not financially viable.

Better protective clothing and more testing facilities would now allow that activities* to the Protection of risk patients could have a better grip – for example, by having clinical staff tested more frequently.

Coexistence during Corona: philosophy professor calls for solidarity across generations

This is how his idea of ​​a coexistence looks like virus then also from: “Every person, also from High risk groups, should be able to decide for themselves whether and to what extent they join a Risk of infection want to suspend, at least as long as we don’t look at one Health emergency For him, that means not only protecting people in care facilities – without isolation – but also supporting those at particular risk in everyday life. For him, cross-generational solidarity currently also means that young people – for example as teachers or kindergarten teachers – are more likely to expose themselves to the risk of falling ill themselves.

Nida-Rümelin does not assume that young people – who would still be prudent at the moment – would allow themselves to be restricted in the long term: "We cannot tell the entire young generation that there should be no hugs and no parties in the coming years." And he adds: "Not as philosopher, but as an experienced father with three school-age children, I am skeptical."