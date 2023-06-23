First he would like to tell you how it started, why he had to write this book. “I was invited as a speaker at a conference on the decolonization of philosophy.” He was reading up. And that was a shock. “Oops, is this what those people are doing? Let me then party pooper are.” He called it “bombastic nonsense”. “So I gave my talk and all hell broke loose. Nobody agreed with me.”

What he told became the crux of it Against Decolonization. Taking African Agency Seriouslywhich recently appeared in Dutch translation (against decolonization). It is a passionate, at times witty but also angry polemic against what the American professor Olúfémi Táíwò considers an intellectual obsession with political and cultural decolonization. By this he means the desire to keep all kinds of colonial-branded influences out of African societies even after independence, including English as the academic language of instruction at universities.

According to Táíwò, this is a double mistake. According to him, much of what passes for ‘Western’ is a form of modernization that should be embraced. And what is considered authentically African often turns out to be a product of colonialism. Colonial authorities smothered the development of African countries by appointing or binding ‘traditional’ leaders and by suppressing democratization movements. Local capitalism was also deliberately thwarted.

CV

Olufemi Taiwo (1956) is a professor of African studies at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. He was born in Nigeria and studied philosophy with Kwasi Wiredu, among others. He wrote How Colonialism Preempted Modernity in Africa (2010) and Africa Must Be Modern (2014). The translation of his new book, against decolonization, is published by Prometheus Publishers. Táíwò has a younger namesake (1990), also a philosopher and working at Georgetown University in Washington.

At the same time, according to Táíwò, decolonizers overestimate the ‘success’ of colonial rule, which was less total than is often thought. The dehumanization, ‘making things’, of Africans in the slave trade has never been completely successful. Even then, Africans were not “spiritless extras in other people’s drama,” Táíwò writes, they resisted and used the language and religion of the oppressors against them.

Against that background, the idea of ​​continued decolonization leads, in his view, to intellectual provincialism and the denial of African agency, legal capacity. It’s a provocative message, one that Táíwò (“say Femi”) hasn’t made many new friends with at the university.

Your book is intended to be polemical. Is there much discussion about this in the US?

Hearty laugh. “No, not there. The book has been enthusiastically received in Europe, I have just given a lecture in Germany and I will be coming to Leiden later this year. It is discussed in The Wall Street Journal and in England in a communist newspaper. (laughs) In the US it is different, there is a decolonization establishment. At the time of writing I already said to my publisher: they are going to do with this book what they did with my previous one about the modernization of Africa. Shut up. And indeed. No wonder, because I get people’s jobs, I knock the bread out of their mouths. They are talking nonsense.”

So who is the book intended for?

“For three kinds of readers. People who feel that something is wrong with this set of ideas, but they don’t really know what. People who know that, but dare not say it. And students who have difficulty with what they are taught. At least not for the decolonizers. Mud wrestling with them will only get you smeared. Then you have to talk about what is meant by ‘the ontology of coloniality’. I have no idea.” He smiles.

You distinguish two types of decolonization, one and two. The first applauds you. What’s wrong with the second?

“Decolonization one refers to political independence. Sovereignty. I see that as the end point of colonialism. Of course there is still an incredible amount of work to be done. But if you also count that as decolonization, you remain indebted to colonialism. If you ‘ontologise’ that, make it so fundamental, how do you ever get rid of it? I call that the second kind. It falsifies the past, obstructs the view of the future and hinders agency. It freezes African culture in colonial frameworks.”

Is it just that word?

“You have to take your own liberation seriously. Complaining about ‘neo-colonialism’ suggests that Africa has been permanently affected by colonialism. You are doing yourself and your history short. Some African governments are now supplying themselves to Russia and China, offering services from Qatar to South Korea. Let them read those contracts carefully, otherwise our grandchildren will be asking for reparations in fifty years. If you want to call it Chinese or Russian neo-colonialism, it is African-made.”

“You can’t just say, ‘We are being manipulated by the West.’ Yes, hello, it’s our culture”

Agitation against LGBT rights in African countries comes from American and European groups. Isn’t that old or new colonialism?

“If you claim that a political or cultural phenomenon is a legacy of colonialism, you will first have to establish a causal connection. You have to show that it stems from colonialism, but also that it has continued to exist against the will and thanks of Africans. Not out of inertia or because they chose it of their own free will. That is not proof that they have never been decolonized. People have always taken things from each other. The idea that modernity, pluralism and democracy are ‘Western’ implies that ideas are genetically or geographically determined. Then you don’t know the history. I have turned against those anti-gay laws in Nigeria, they are an infringement of human rights. Yes, that is fueled by Western groups. But cultures are not static and also have internal contradictions. You can’t just say, “We are being manipulated by the West.” Yes, hello, it’s our culture.”

You call fixation on tradition a political effect of colonialism.

“Colonialism did what I did sociocryonics name, social freezing. Depicting traditional practices such as child marriage and polygyny as ‘genuinely’ African. How so? The [etnische groep] Fante in Ghana already adopted a written constitution in 1871 that provided education for girls. Yes, the thought was that it would make them better suitors. But it did lead to the establishment of public schools for girls. In the Victorian era!

“Or go through political governance chiefs, traditional ‘chieftains’. African? Well, that’s a worldwide phenomenon. But in colonial relations, of course, there could only be one ‘king’, the European one, and all others were relegated to chiefs.”

In addition to democracy, a free market economy was also opposed by colonial authorities. “The development of capitalism has been deliberately thwarted because the settlers on top had to stay. Africans were sometimes legally forbidden to grow tea. In Cameroon, the Germans burned down African plantations! If Africa had become capitalist, you and I wouldn’t be sitting here talking about this book.”

Yet, according to Táíwò, the influence of colonialism was much less total than is often believed and had wide regional differences. “Until the 1980s, the relationship between European and African rulers in large parts of Africa was one of mutually recognized sovereignty. Remember, colonial rule in Africa has only existed for about a hundred years, which is a fraction of our entire history. But that does not interest decolonizers. They are looking for an untouched, pre-colonial African culture that could only be grasped in the local languages, even though they don’t even know them. They talk about “the Yoruba concept of this” and “the Yoruba concept of that” all the time. Would you buy a book about ‘the Dutch concept’ of this or that?”

Well, maybe one about the Dutch concept of tolerance.

“Yes, very interesting. Then you go back to Erasmus and other thinkers. But you cannot say that there is apparently a kind of ‘Dutch nationality’ that sticks to that concept, and that makes the Dutch more tolerant than other people. Such concepts have traditions, but no borders.”

One of your heroes is the French-Martinican political philosopher and psychiatrist Frantz Fanon. Surely his plea for decolonization of the mind contradicts your approach?

“No not at all. Fanon is much quoted but also misunderstood. Any attempt to make him a “black thinker” is misguided, a desecration of his memory. His belief is that you can’t get rid of white as long as you stick to black. Whoever says “I like black people” is just as sick as someone who says he hates them. That is the pitfall of black nationalism. You have to get rid of that colonial pair of concepts of black and white.”

Isn’t that decolonization of the second kind, which you reject?

“No, because real liberation and progress cannot succeed as long as you hold on to a supposedly authentic African past that you first have to dig out under colonialism. Of course you can take over things from the past of your own culture, but you can also get everything from elsewhere. You have to create a new society.”

The Netherlands now commemorates the abolition of slavery. That is also decolonization of history.

“If that means that the Netherlands comes to terms with its own role in history, that is just a way to tell the truth about yourself. If people want to call that decolonization, fine. But I’m talking about Africa. There, the concept of decolonization no longer has a liberating dimension.”

So the word doesn’t have to be banned?

“Oh no, no. My point is: harping on it does not do justice to the complexity of Africa and African history. Decolonization is of no use in understanding how people lived in Africa in the fifteenth century. It does not clarify, it obscures.”