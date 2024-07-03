Home page politics

From: Florian Pfitzner

Julian Nida-Rümelin expects all parties to engage politically with the AfD – and thus deprive it of the chance to present itself as an alternative.

Berlin – The AfD sits in the German Bundestag and in 14 of 16 state parliaments. Except for Bremen and Schleswig-Holstein, the largely right-wing extremist party has made it into every state parliament in the most recent elections. Factions of traditional parties generally meet it with consistent rejection. AfD state associations, which were initially considered moderate, are also described as the “parliamentary arm of right-wing extremism” – and consequently avoided – especially by the SPD and the Greens.

AfD chairmen Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla (r) with newly elected board members at the party conference in Essen. © picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

In this context, the term “democratic parties” has become established – in contrast to the AfD, which in some countries is classified by the responsible constitutional protection authorities as “confirmed right-wing extremist” or at least as a “suspected case”. At the beginning of the year, the Corrective-Research “Secret plan against Germany” A meeting of AfD members with other right-wing extremists sparked major protests on Germany’s streets.

“It would be extremely dangerous not to engage with the AfD”

Now the renowned philosopher Julian Nida-Rümelin has criticised the political demarcation from the AfD. In a conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA Nida-Rümelin explained his position. “I have publicly spoken out in favor of banning the AfD where it is clearly right-wing extremist – otherwise we will have to put up with it,” said the former SPD politician. “It would be extremely dangerous not to engage with this party on the substance of things.”

The philosopher Julian Nida-Rümelin. © picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

Nida-Rümelin was Minister of State for Culture in the first cabinet of Gerhard Schröder (SPD). His current book is entitled “Cancel Culture. End of the Enlightenment? A plea for independent thinking.” In an interview with the editorial team, Nida-Rümelin criticized the fact that dissenting opinions and people are “pushed to the margins” in political debates – currently especially in light of the war in Ukraine.

He argued for a culture of debate that is also open to the far right. “The different positions must become visible so that some cannot pose as an ‘alternative’,” explained Nida-Rümelin. “I warn against putting everything on the unity of the Democrats against the AfD – that is not enough to strengthen democracy.”