JAccording to Habermas, we live in a post-metaphysical age. Everything that is asserted must pass through the eye of the needle of rational scrutiny. According to Habermas, however, the question of belief, which cannot be shared without remainder through knowledge, hardly lets us go. Not only does religion not disappear in the modern age, it can also only be described as “superstition” at high intellectual costs. There is even more to her than the fingers crossed. If “knowledge” is supposed to mean: knowledge of natural facts, and if “natural” is supposed to mean: empirically determinable, then the problem is obvious. We live in a post-metaphysical age that does not get rid of metaphysical questions.

For 2500 years, metaphysics has meant the attempt to find terms for that which is more than what is found. One can do without it out of reluctance to speculate, but it neither answers nor disposes of the metaphysical questions. A very modest of such questions is where the empiricists and metaphysicians get their terms from: for example the terms “empiricism” and “what is available”.

The philosopher Karl Heinz Haag died at the age of eighty-six ten years ago. He belonged to the circle of the Frankfurt critical theory, even if that can easily be overlooked or forgotten when reading his writings. Because his extremely concentrated work was entirely concerned with the philosophical consequences of medieval nominalism for metaphysics. Do our names reflect the essence of things or are they just conventions? Is “essence” a meaningful term at all? But if you give it up in principle, what then ensures the truth of statements about nature?

Haag explored the contradictions

In dealing with the philosophical tradition that has been asking questions since Plato, with scholastic and modern theology as well as with the physical concepts of chance and law, Haag has pursued in a few writings the contradictions in which metaphysical thought and his criticism get caught. “The Progress in Philosophy” from 1982 and “Metaphysics as a Demand for a Rational Conception of the World” stand out among them. After his death in 2012, the band “Kritische Philosophie” collected his early texts.

To say that Hague is largely forgotten today would be an understatement. He was already back then, there wasn’t even an obituary for him – wrongly. Haag was one of the first students of Max Horkheimer and Theodor W. Adorno when they returned from exile in America in the 1950s. He had graduated from the Jesuit school in Frankfurt-Oberrad, received his doctorate from Horkheimer on Hegel’s logic and qualified as a professor in 1960 with a criticism of Martin Heidegger’s philosophy. Theodor W. Adorno dedicated his Hegel studies to him. The school heads promised themselves a philosophical foundation of critical theory from Haag.

Horkheimer also had him in mind as the successor to the chair of the late Adorno. But nothing came of it. Contemporary witnesses believe that Haag would not have accepted the call anyway. In 1971 he withdrew completely from the university, which had been tortured by the students, and until his death lived on a small inheritance and for his ideal of philosophical research: forty years, three hundred pages. He threw away many manuscripts, such as those from his lectures, because they were no longer enough for him. Nonetheless, there is an inheritance that the city of Frankfurt and its university could make a mark on.

In Jürgen Habermas’ most recent examination of the pair of concepts of belief and knowledge, “Also a history of philosophy”, there is no mention, let alone an examination of Karl Heinz Haag. What a pity. He is relevant.