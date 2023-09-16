“What a joy!!!”. Francesco Farioli responds to a complimentary WhatsApp in the middle of the night, just before his team, returning from the Parc des Princes with the scalps of the French champions in their suitcase, is welcomed by a group of fans at the training centre: smoke bombs, choirs, joy. The Italian coach quickly conquered Nice and Nice: the success at the home of Mbappé and Luis Enrique’s PSG – still a treble-winning coach – is the certification of the first two months of extraordinary work by Farioli. Nice is second in the table, still unbeaten and coming off two consecutive victories. Today, everyone is convinced. Not before.