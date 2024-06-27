Home page politics

From: Florian Pfitzner

Press Split

Is freedom of expression under threat in Germany? Some see this fundamental right as at least restricted – especially in light of the violence in the Middle East.

Berlin – There have been pro-Palestinian protests at universities for months, not only in the USA, but also in Germany. In Berlin, protest camps were even cleared by the police. Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann subsequently called for a factual debate. “Personally, I would like lecturers to encourage their students to present arguments,” said the FDP politician. “Especially at universities, the stronger argument should count – and not the louder shouting.”

The former President of the German Bundestag, Norbert Lammert (CDU), also sees good reasons to intervene quickly when such camps are formed. “These protests surprise and disappoint me,” said the Chairman of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. In his view, “even academics are losing the willingness to differentiate instead of generalizing, to understand causes and effects instead of spreading conflicts and aggressive slogans.”

Nida-Rümelin defends freedom of assembly: “Such forms of protest must be possible”

In a statement, university professors criticize the clearing of a camp at the Free University of Berlin. The now more than a thousand signatories declared: “Regardless of whether we agree with the specific demands of the protest camp, we stand up for our students and defend their right to peaceful protest, which also includes the occupation of university grounds.”

One of the pro-Palestinian occupiers of the Institute for Social Sciences at Berlin’s Humboldt University is escorted out of the building by police officers. © picture alliance/dpa | Soeren Stache

The philosopher Julian Nida-Rümelin, Minister of State for Culture in the first cabinet of Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, also insists on freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, which must be protected, especially at universities. “We should ensure in this country that an open debate about the horrific developments in the Gaza Strip can be conducted,” stresses Nida-Rümelin in a conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA“If people then gather peacefully and non-violently at German universities – of course not all of them are flawless democrats – such forms of protest must be possible.”

The former Minister of State sees Stark-Watzinger as responsible

In the ministry of all places the liberal science minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) issued an order to investigate whether the signatories of the statement could be prosecuted under “funding law”. This no longer just concerns freedom of opinion, but also freedom of science, which is also protected by the constitution. In fact, guaranteeing this is one of the core tasks of the ministry.

When the news of the audit came out, criticism was pouring in. Stark-Watzinger pretended to be unaware until she finally sent her state secretary Sabine Döring into retirement. Nida-Rümelin, a former SPD politician, nevertheless sees the minister as responsible. “If she really did not know anything about this audit process in her department, then there is a governance problem in the ministry,” criticizes the emeritus chair of philosophy and political theory at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and rector of the Humanities University of Berlin. “I was once a state minister in the Chancellery myself and know the processes well.” There is political responsibility, and “that applies regardless of one’s own involvement.”