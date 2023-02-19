Philomena Cunk was born as a character on Charlie Brooker’s satirical show—the culprit of Black Mirror— on BBC2. Cunk was a satire on female TV presenters, mocking the prosody and bluestocking tics of the trade. So Brooker required that would-be performers speak English with the affected neutrality of a BBC journalist, with no regional traits. But when actress Diane Morgan applied for the role of her, she asked to audition with her accent from Bolton, a city attached to Manchester. Brooker accepted, and Philomena Cunk took on, like Pinocchio, a life of her own. The beauty of this story is that Diane Morgan did not make a career in the serious theater because of that same accent that has finally led to her success.

The Earth according to Philomena Cunk (Netflix) is the internationalization of a character who has been making the British laugh since the Brooker program and his independence in Cunk on Shakespeare, Cunk on Britain either Cunk on Christmas. It was considered too parochial a comedy, trusting everything to the British cultural context, puns and Morgan’s Boltonian accent, but his outing to the world confirms, once again, that humor is a universal force. I’ve never been to Bolton, but I have a hard time laughing.

Cunk interviews university experts who react spontaneously to his nonsense, such as: “Did there really exist the fifties?” or “Which was more culturally significant, the Renaissance or Single Ladiesof Beyoncé? It is a total comedy, which transcends the parodied. At the end of the first chapter it’s hard to know what we’re laughing at: the academic petulance, the idiocy of the reporter, Leonardo da Vinci, us? I don’t know, but one turns off the television with a very pleasant sensation of lightness, as if important things were no longer important.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP