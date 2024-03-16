Belgian Jasper Philipsen has won Milan-San Remo, the cycling classic that traditionally heralds spring. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider won the sprint from a select group, partly thanks to the work of his teammate Mathieu van der Poel.

Philipsen just kept Australian Michael Matthews behind him in the sprint. The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar came third. Van der Poel, winner last year, finished tenth. Philipsen (26) is considered the fastest sprinter of the moment. Last year he won four stages in the Tour de France.

The race started this year in Pavia, just below Milan. As usual, a group of riders chose the adventure, knowing that once the coast was reached the favorites would quickly approach. Eight of the eleven escapees were Italian. The margin with the peloton never exceeded three minutes.

On the Capo Mele, the first climb along the coast, the UAE Team Emirates riders took the lead of the group. The lead of the leaders immediately dropped, but was still one and a half minutes at the Capo Berta.

Pogacar

Pogacar's teammates accelerated towards the Cipressa, the penultimate climb. Van der Poel reported at the front, just like Olav Kooij who made his debut in Milan-Sanremo. At the foot the difference was still forty seconds. Pogacar's Mexican teammate Isaac del Toro set a strong pace, but came to a standstill as the summit approached. Pogacar only had the Belgian Tim Wellens with him and six leaders were the first to reach the top by a small margin.

The pursuers had to avoid the Spaniard Sergio Samitier, one of the early escapees who had fallen. Only the Italian Davide Bais remained at the front. Behind him, a growing group drove towards Poggio with many people from Lidl-Trek (Mads Pedersen) in the front. Bais saw the favorites pass, after which the battle could begin on the final climb. Kooij and Philipsen were also there.

Pogacar's planned attack followed on the steepest part. But Van der Poel responded, as did a number of other riders, including Philipsen. On a second attempt, just over the top, only Van der Poel was along. But the illustrious pair did not stay ahead.

Attacks from the Slovenian Matej Mohoric and the British Tom Pidcock were neutralized by Van der Poel, after which Philipsen completed the work of the world champion. (AP)