They used the official rest day, Monday, to cry, to puff out their chests, to feel like supermen because on Sunday they worked for five or six hours at full speed in what they consider the hardest stage of their lives. And they take off their jerseys and show their ribs, which can be counted under the skin. Oh, the fatigue that consumes us, they cry out.

The second, on Tuesday, was a very quiet day until Biniam Girmay tripped over a fence a kilometre and a half from the finish line, at a roundabout in Nîmes. His absence led to the most predictable sprint in history. With the peloton broken up, a dozen riders took part, three of them from Alpecin, who shared the work. One, Robbe Ghys, set the table, and another, Mathieu van der Poel, handed the victory to the third, his friend. Jasper Philipsen. It is the third victory for the Belgian sprinter, the same as Girmay, the Eritrean who proclaims the new global cycling and who still holds the green jersey of the leader of regularity with a 32-point advantage over Philipsen. Since the Tour has little more than the final Alpine event left, there is no Paris and there are supposed to be no more sprints for the stage victory, the green will be played between the two, the fastest in the fastest Tour, in the intermediate sprints of the four remaining road stages. “To be honest, it is an almost impossible task,” admits Philipsen, who in 2023 won four stages and finished in green. “I give myself a 5% chance of winning it this year.”

In Provence, ceramic tiles, cicadas, alone and flies, Magnus Cort Nielsen, a Danish tourist, dyes his moustache, a black brushstroke, so as not to look like such a tourist, to blend in with the locals prepared for the heat wave, pétanque, pastis in the fog, plane trees shading the canal, who watch the Tour go by and yawn. A breeze from the northwest, a blazing sun, Laurent Jalabert says on French television. There will be a sprint, he announces. It is 3.30 p.m. There are still 110 kilometers of riding in a peloton seeking shade, without wind, without surprises, without breakaways. 33 degrees in Nîmes and the typical stifling humidity of Nîmes, soaking the old stones of the Roman amphitheatre. 48 hours after the Pyrenean stage, the Plateau de Beille, which, with its old-fashioned results, such a big gap between first and second, and so on, apotheotically consecrated the triumph of new cycling, the peloton decides to rest a little.

A one-man joke, Thomas Gachignard, who laughs at conventions, and is a combative man for it, and frantic sprints along the roadsides to grab bottles and food every 20 kilometres. Despite the drowsiness, the ride is fast, at an average of 45, as if in the new cycling – profiled rims, aero wheels, aerodynamic tyres, 3D handlebars, graphene in the chains, ceramics in the bearings, time trial combinations on flat days, athletes better prepared than ever on the pedals, more refined asphalt – the peloton didn’t know how to go slow even if it tried. Speed ​​is the mother of the show, the death of the epic of endurance, the cyclist as a long-distance runner. Brevity. A Tour 50 years ago, when Eddy Merckx and Luis Ocaña were going at it to the death, was never less than 4,000 kilometres and 120 hours of effort on the pedals. The technology was the frames of Marotías or Massi that Ocaña lightened with titanium parts that his mechanic friends from Bayonne stole from the Airbus workshops in Toulouse and chainrings and levers turned into Gruyère cheeses drilled with a drill. The average of the 1973 Tour, the one he won, was just over 33 kilometres per hour. 4,090 kilometres in 122 and a half hours, more than 6 hours per stage. The 2022 Tour, the fastest in history, the only one in which the winner, and it was Jonas Vingegaard, reached 42 kilometres per hour on average, was one of the shortest in length (3,348 kilometres, at 159 kilometres per day) and the shortest, the only one that did not reach 80 hours (79h 33m, at 3h 47m per stage). With 16 stages of the 2024 Tour completed, just over 2,800 kilometres (66 hours and seven minutes), there are only 668 kilometres left to go, and the average for the leader, Tadej Pogacar, is close to 43 kilometres per hour (42.779 exactly). The Tour in which the most climbing records have been broken is also on track to be the fastest and shortest in history, a symbol of the times of intense brevity that we enjoy.

